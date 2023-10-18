Pune-based drug boss Lalit Patil, sent to police custody till October 23

Andheri court has sent drug mafia man Lalit Patil to Police custody till 23rd October. Patil who has been on the run for 15 days from Sassoon Hospital in Pune was arrested from Chennai. A few days ago, Mumbai Police had raided Nashik and seized drugs worth crores of rupees. After this Lalit Patil ran away from Sassoon Hospital. While Pune Police was searching for him, Mumbai Police secretly formed three teams to search for Lalit Patil. He had called an accused arrested in a case registered against him from a new phone number. As soon as this information was received, Mumbai Police was alerted.

A police officer said that in the car of the travel company, Lalit and his two companions first reached Gujarat, Dhule, then Karnataka and then Bengaluru. During all these trips Lalit was in contact with the arrested accused. Eventually, when he was staying in a hotel, the police laid a trap and detained him along with two others.The situation took an interesting turn when it was disclosed that Lalit Patil was receiving special treatment at Sassoon Hospital, sparking controversy. This revelation triggered political disputes, raising questions about who supported Lalit, a known figure in the drug trade, and how he ran a drug operation from the hospital. It is expected that more information will emerge in the coming days.The ongoing drug smuggling case at Pune's Sassoon Hospital was brought to light by the Pune Police's Crime Branch. Substances were seized from Lalit Patil's accomplice, the alleged mastermind, at the hospital's entrance. They confiscated approximately 1.75 kilograms of Mephedrone, a drug valued at around two crore rupees. Once the case was exposed, Lalit Patil went into hiding from the hospital.



