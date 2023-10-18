Pune-based drug boss Lalit Patil's mother pleads not to kill her son in encounter

The absconder drug don Lalit Patil, who had fled from Sassoon Hospital in Pune two weeks ago, and was on the run through different states, has been nabbed by a team of Mumbai Police from Chennai. He was arrested late Tuesday and was being brought to Mumbai. The police will seek his remand, before he is taken to Pune, an official said here on Wednesday.

After Patil's arrest, his mother said that Lalit had not committed such a big crime to encounter him and requested that the police not encounter him. He has two children and parents; I am afraid of encountering him. So don't do that. The police searched our house. The police have threatened to encounter Lalit if found; that scares me. Lalit has been deceived. He said that the punishment should be served.

A few days ago, Mumbai Police had raided Nashik and seized drugs worth crores of rupees. After this Lalit Patil ran away from Sassoon Hospital. While Pune Police was searching for him, Mumbai Police secretly formed three teams to search for Lalit Patil. He had called an accused arrested in a case registered against him from a new phone number. As soon as this information was received, Mumbai Police was alerted.

After his sensational vanishing act, Lalit Patil mostly travelled by road and allegedly went to Gujarat, then reached Karnataka through his narcotics mafia contacts and from there to Chennai where a Mumbai Police team managed to track and catch him using tech-intel.

In the meantime, the Pune Police had nabbed Lalit Patil’s brother Bhushan Patil and an associate Abhishek Balwadkar, on October 10, in its efforts to reach the absconder drug don.