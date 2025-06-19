Pune-Bengaluru Highway Accident: One Dead, One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision in Satara

Satara, Maharashtra (June 19, 2025): A woman from Pimpri Chinchwad died on the spot in a multi-vehicle accident involving five vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Shendre village in Satara taluka on Thursday morning. According to officials, the crash occurred when Sashimkumar Devgaria, 35, and his wife Parumita Devgaria, 30, were travelling in their car from Pimpri Chinchwad to visit Sashimkumar’s brother in Bengaluru. As their vehicle neared Shendre, an unidentified vehicle struck their car from behind.

Due to the impact, the car flipped multiple times and crashed into the median. The collision was so intense that the car's engine was thrown onto the road. At the same time, a container truck following them lost control and hit the divider. Three other tempo vehicles also collided behind them but no injuries were reported among those drivers.

Sashimkumar sustained injuries while his wife Parumita died on the spot. The couple was wearing seat belts and the airbags deployed, but a metal sheet on the divider struck Parumita during the crash, police said.

The accident caused a brief traffic disruption on the highway. However, Boragaon Police quickly reached the spot and restored the traffic flow.