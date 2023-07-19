Pune: Bike theft suspects nabbed in Kothrud unveiled as NIA's wanted criminals

Two individuals, who were apprehended by the police regarding a vehicle theft incident in Kothrud, are originally from Rajasthan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously initiated legal proceedings against these suspects in Rajasthan, compelling them to evade authorities and find shelter in Pune.

The Commissioner of Police, Ritesh Kumar, has confirmed that the arrested suspects, identified as Imran Khan and Yunus Saki, are currently undergoing a thorough interrogation.

According to the reports, while conducting their regular patrol duties, police constables Pradeep Chavan and Amol Najan, stationed at Kothrud police station, observed three individuals engaged in an attempted motorbike theft, arousing their suspicion. Consequently, Imran Khan and Yunus Saki were apprehended, while the third accomplice managed to evade capture and is presently the subject of ongoing pursuit.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the authorities proceeded to search the residence where Khan and Saki had taken up residence. The search yielded the discovery of a single cartridge, four mobile phones, and a laptop. Prior to this, the NIA had already initiated legal proceedings against Khan, Saki, and their associate while conducting their investigations in Rajasthan. Subsequently, the suspects had dispersed, prompting the NIA to offer a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information that would aid in their capture.

The authorities are presently engaged in a comprehensive investigation to delve into the activities of the suspects throughout their extended one-and-a-half-year tenure in Pune. Commissioner Ritesh Kumar emphasized that the primary emphasis is on ascertaining the identities of individuals or groups who may have interacted with the suspects during their stay in the city.