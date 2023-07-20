Pune: Biker shot at Swargate chowk, suffers serious injuries

In Pune city, at Swargate Chowk, a distressing incident unfolded as a man riding a two-wheeler was targeted by a gunshot. The victim suffered severe injuries. The incident has sparked considerable unrest and turmoil within the city.

According to the police, two men were travelling on a two-wheeler from the Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch area in Swargate. An auto-rickshaw was passing by their side when suddenly, one of the occupants of the auto-rickshaw shot at the man sitting in the back of the bike. As a result, the man on the bike suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Blood stains and three bullets were discovered at the scene. The authorities are currently conducting a search operation to apprehend the accused involved in the incident. Furthermore, the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.