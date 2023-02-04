Pune: BJP announces candidates for Kasbapeth, Chinchwad bypolls

Bypolls will be held on seats that fell vacant after the deaths of Kasba assembly constituency MLA Mukta Tilak and Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap in Pune. The BJP is trying to ensure that this byelection is held unopposed. However, Maha Vikas Aghadi is also gearing up to contest this election. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced a candidate for the by-election.

The BJP has fielded Ashwini Laxman Jagtap, wife of late MLA Laxman Jagtap, for the byelection in Pimpri Chinchwad. While Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane has announced his candidature for the by-election in Kasbapeth.