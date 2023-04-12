Pune: BJP office bearer files police complaint alleging life threat from Ajit Pawar

The President of BJP's Shivajinagar constituency, Ravindra Salgaonkar, has lodged a complaint against the Leader of the Opposition, Ajit Pawar, at Khadak police station, alleging that he is under threat to his life from Pawar.

As per Ravindra Salgaonkar's complaint, there is a piece of land located on Ganesh Khind Road in Shivaji Nagar, which Ajit Pawar is allegedly trying to acquire through illegal means. The land has been overvalued and its calculation is said to be impossible. The government office has a file related to this matter which also bears Ajit Pawar's name. Salgaonkar is currently investigating this issue and claims that his life is at risk as he opposes Pawar's actions in this case.

Although no legal case has been registered against Pawar yet, the Khadak police are conducting further investigations into the matter.