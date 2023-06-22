Pune: Body of 40-year-old found lifeless near Ramnadi

A shocking incident has recently come to light in Pune's Bavdhan area, involving a 40-year-old labourer who was discovered unconscious near a walled compound behind the E Square building near Ramnadi in Bavdhan.

As per the reports, the victim's wife, identified as Prembahadur Karan Thapa (40 years old), has lodged a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station regarding the incident. The victim sustained severe head injuries inflicted by an unidentified assailant, ultimately leading to his demise.

In response, the Hinjewadi police have initiated legal proceedings under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to murder. The investigation into this tragic incident is currently underway.