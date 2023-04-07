Pune: Bopodi traffic to get relief with new alternate routes

The Elphinstone Road, which stretches from Harris Bridge in Bopodi on the old Pune-Mumbai Road to Khadki Bazaar-Mula Road, is going to allow two-way traffic. Initially, only two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be allowed to use this route. This decision is expected to bring benefits to the commuters.

For a period of three years, traffic flow on a street was restricted to one-way, with vehicles permitted to move only from Harris Bridge to Khadki Bazar to aid Metro construction.

During a press briefing by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar, it was announced that citizens will be allowed to use alternate routes from April 7 to April 13, as an experimental measure.

Vehicles such as two-wheelers and three-wheelers that are travelling towards Pune from Bopodi Chowk will now be able to take an alternate route, where they can travel straight towards Khadki Railway Station, and then turn left from CAFVD Football Ground to reach Savidhan Chowk.