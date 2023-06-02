Pune: Borewell truck dash claims life of 19-year-old woman, driver nabbed

A tragic incident unfolded in Wagholi, claiming the life of a 19-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a bike when a borewell truck collided with them from behind. Ashish Ramprasad, a 23-year-old resident of Gulmohar City, Bakori Phata, Wagholi, lodged a complaint at the Lonikand police station regarding the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred as described by the complainant, who was riding the bike while the victim was seated as a pillion. They were heading towards Kesnand when a high-speed borewell truck collided with their bike from behind. The collision caused grievous injuries to the 19-year-old victim, ultimately leading to her unfortunate demise.

The accused driver, identified as Laxman Chinnaswami Ramling, a 38-year-old resident of Gaikwad Wasti, Kolwadi, Pune, has been charged under sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Following the incident, the accused has been taken into custody, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted to gather more information.