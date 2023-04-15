Pune braces for heavy rainfall after scorching heat

Pune has been experiencing hot weather during the day, but the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall this evening on April 15. Earlier at 3:30 pm, a hailstorm occurred, and authorities issued a warning to residents to stay vigilant. In the past week, temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees Celsius in the city, resulting in unseasonal rains in some areas of the district and state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Pune city and district due to a low-pressure area that has formed between Kerala and Chhattisgarh. There might be thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds, so people should not take shelter under trees and should drive slowly as roads become slippery. It's also advised to close doors and windows during strong winds and avoid using mobile phones during lightning.