Pune braces for high temperatures, thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in and around Pune will increase in the next few days. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies, particularly at night, can generate convective currents that can increase nighttime temperatures.

The weather agency has warned that thunder and lightning may occur, particularly in the afternoons. The IMD's initial prediction stated that Monday would signal the start of thunder and lightning due to high temperatures and moisture infiltration.

The IMD has cautioned the residents to be careful during sudden and intense downpours, as well as during thunderstorms. The agency has already alerted the public to take necessary measures to avoid heat-related illnesses. People have been advised to avoid going out during the scorching afternoon hours.

As per IMD, the prevailing high temperatures are usual during summers. The city of Pune has experienced heavy rainfall in the month of April due to the rain and thunderstorms that occurred in the region.