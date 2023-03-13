Pune: Businessman arrested for allegedly claiming fake GST input tax credit worth Rs 12.59 crore

The investigation revealed that the fraudster, Sirajuddin Kamaluddin Chaudhary, faked a bill of Rs 70.22 crore without actual receipt of goods.

The Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax (GST) Department detained a 29-year-old businessman for claiming Rs 12.59 crore in Input Tax Credit (ITC) against fake bills of goods purchase worth Rs 70.22 crore.

On March 10, the accused was arrested in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The four major suppliers were found to be nonexistent by the state department's Pune unit because their GST registrations were obtained through fraud, using fake documents. The investigation revealed that the fraudster, Sirajuddin Kamaluddin Chaudhary, faked a bill of Rs 70.22 crore without actual receipt of goods.

Chaudhary was absconding and hiding in Uttar Pradesh. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed and sent to UP to nab the absconder.

The accused was brought to Pune on a transit remand and produced before a magisterial court on Sunday. the court remand in judicial custody for two weeks.