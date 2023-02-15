Pune by-poll: MNS extends support to BJP in Chinchwad and kasba Constituency

The MNS has announced its stand for the by-elections to the Chinchwad and Kasba Peth constituencies in Pune.

The MNS had adopted a neutral stand when politics was heating up for the Kasba and Chinchwad by-elections. However, now the MNS has opened its cards and announced its support for the BJP in both places. The MNS is going to support the BJP. However, MNS leader Babu Wagaskar said he would not participate in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP has started making efforts to get Raj Thackeray to hold meetings in both constituencies. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the BJP state president, has stated that he will persuade Raj Thackeray to hold a meeting.

He said he had requested the Maha Vikas Aghadi to ensure that the Kasba and Chinchwad elections are held unopposed. Raj Thackeray was also requested. They (MVA) did not accede to our request. But Raj Thackeray accepted our request.

We are going to request Raj Thackeray to join the election campaign for Kasba and Chinchwad. If they do not come, we will request that they send a representative to the campaign, said Chandrashekhar Bawankule.