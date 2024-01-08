Pune Bypoll: Supreme Court Stays High Court Order, Questions EC Delay

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Bombay High Court order directing the Election Commission (EC) to immediately hold the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. The seat has been vacant since March 29, 2023, following the death of MP Girish Bapat.

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra acknowledged the EC's submission that the current Lok Sabha's term is ending on June 16, 2024, rendering the bypoll a "futile exercise" at this juncture.

However, the apex court expressed concern about the EC's delay in conducting the bypoll for the Pune seat. The court's questioning focused on the rationale behind the delayed election given the significant vacancy period.