Pune bypolls: AAP decides not to contest assembly by-election

With just a few hours left for the withdrawal of nominations for the Kasba Peth and Pimpri Chinchwad assembly bypolls, political events in Pune have gained momentum. The Sambhaji Brigade has already withdrawn from this election.

Now the Aam Aadmi Party has also decided not to contest the assembly by-election in Maharashtra. Accordingly, the party's national spokesperson, Preeti Sharma Menon, announced that Kiran Kadre has withdrawn from the Kasba assembly election on the orders of the party chief.

Menon is also determined to fight the upcoming local body, Lok Sabha, and Assembly elections with full force. Previously, sambhaji brigade candidates agreed to withdraw their nominations after the courtesy of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, opposition leader Ajit Pawar, and MLA Sachin Ahir. This has given a big relief to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.