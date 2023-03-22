Pune: C-DAC to make website addresses and emails available in regional languages

E-mail addresses and website addresses will now be available in regional languages under the Universal Acceptance Clause. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has taken the lead on this, and the addresses of 50 government websites will be made available in the regional language initially.

C-DAC Executive Director Colonel (Retd) AK Nath gave this information. Universal Acceptance Day is celebrated on March 28.

Emails and website addresses on the Internet are currently only in English. However, because the country is multilingual, efforts are being made to make the internet multilingual.

Under the Universal Acceptance Clause, the addresses of government websites will be made available in regional languages across the country. C-DAC has made special efforts in this regard.

According to Nath, the domain 'dot Bharat' has been registered. 50 government websites will initially be addressed in the regional language. Following that, other languages will be considered in stages. Various stakeholders are involved in the availability of email and website addresses in regional languages.