Pune: Car falls into river bed, two survive with injuries

In a mishap at Pargaon Shingwe in the eastern part of Ambegaon taluka, two individuals sustained injuries and a Scorpio car was severely damaged after it plunged off a bridge into the Ghod river bed. Fortunately, both individuals had a narrow escape from the incident. The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, around 7 pm on May 19, as reported by the Pargaon police.

The two people who got hurt are named Suresh Govind Date (58) and Narayan Doke (50). Luckily, there was no water near the bridge because a new bridge being built nearby had blocked the water flow in the river bed about 30 to 40 kilometers away. This fortunate situation helped save their lives.

According to the police, a Scorpio was driving very fast on the Pargaon bridge over the Ghod River. The driver, Suresh Date, lost control of the car and it flipped over two times before falling into the river bed. Suresh Date got seriously hurt, while Narayan Doke got minor injuries. They are now in a private hospital getting treated.