Pune: Cartoonist Raj Thackeray draws NCP's Ajit Pawar in an event

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray chose to draw NCP leader Ajit Pawar at an event. Thackeray, a cartoonist himself, inaugurated the Pune International Cartoon Festival at Balgandharva Auditorium.

When he was requested to draw something on Maharashtra politics, he settled on a caricature of Ajit Pawar. The state's politics was roiled this week when Nationalist Congress Party chief (and Ajit's uncle) Sharad Pawar announced that he was stepping down from his post, only to withdraw the decision on Friday.

Ajit Pawar welcomed party chief Sharad Pawar's announcement that he was withdrawing his decision to step down from the party post. Ajit Pawar, whose absence at the senior Pawar's press conference in Mumbai was conspicuous, said in a statement that his uncle's positive decision has energized everyone in the organisation.