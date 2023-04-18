Pune: Case filed against four for unauthorized hoarding collapse

On Monday evening at around 6 pm, during unseasonal rain and strong winds, an unauthorized iron hoarding collapsed in the Ravet area, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives. Eight people sought refuge from the rain by taking shelter in a puncture shop located under the hoarding situated along the Mumbai-Bangalore highway.

As a result of the gusty wind, the hoarding collapsed onto the puncture shop, resulting in the tragic deaths of four women and one man. Three individuals sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, a case has been filed against four individuals, namely Namdev Barku Mhasude (the owner of the premises), Datta Gulab Taras (the maker of the hoarding), Mahesh Tanaji Gade (the renter of the hoarding), and the advertising company that had placed the hoarding. Although the case has been registered, the police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident.

The three individuals who sustained injuries were identified as Vishal Shivshankar Yadav, Rahmad Mohammad Ansari, and Rinky Dilip Roy. Meanwhile, the five individuals who tragically lost their lives have been identified as Shobha Vijay Tak, Varsha Vilas Kedari, Ramavadh Prahlad Atmaj, Bharti Nitin Manchal, and Anita Umesh Roy.

According to local residents, the officials of the Municipal Corporation failed to address the matter seriously, leading to the unfortunate loss of five lives. The local residents had lodged a complaint regarding the unapproved iron hoarding on the Sarathi helpline of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) prior to the tragic incident.