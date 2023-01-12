Pune: Case registered for selling same car to two people

By selling the same car to two people, a customer was defrauded of Rs 6 lakh. From July 22 to January 9, the incident took place in Rase village, near Khed. Ganesh Abu Mangse (45), of Raje, Khed, filed a complaint at Chakan Police Station, and Sunny Sunil Date (33), of Pashan, was charged with fraud.

According to police reports, the accused traded a Maruti Suzuki Brezza VDI vehicle with the complainant. As a result, the complainant paid the accused Rs 6.20 lakh and gained ownership of the car. However, it was found that the accused had sold the car to another person.

Mangse filed a complaint at the Chakan police station as soon as he realised he had been duped. The Chakan police are looking into the matter further.