Pune: Cement-laden truck overturns near Navale Bridge, two injured

A major accident occurred at around 10:20 am on Saturday when a cement-laden truck overturned, crashing onto two vehicles. The incident unfolded at Navale Chowk on the road from Katraj to Navale. As per the media reports, two individuals sustained severe injuries and have been hospitalized for treatment.

Media reports indicate that the truck, travelling from Katraj to Navale, approached a sudden signal point at Navale Chowk. The truck driver was unable to bring the vehicle to a halt, causing it to topple onto a nearby car and a motorcycle. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic at Navale Chowk. Authorities closed the signal at the intersection temporarily but later restored the flow of traffic. Efforts are underway to clear the area with the assistance of cranes. Police arrived at the scene promptly, conducted a panchnama (inspection report), and initiated further investigations into the incident.