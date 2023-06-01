Pune: Chandrakant Patil Inaugurates New Velhe Police Station Building

On Wednesday, Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the two-storied building of Velhe Police Station, located within the Pune Rural Police's jurisdiction. The establishment of this new infrastructure signifies a notable advancement in enhancing the operational capacities of the Pune Rural Police Force.

In the ceremony, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil made an announcement regarding a significant allocation of funds for the infrastructure development of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad City Police Commissionerate, along with the Pune Rural Police Force. These funds will be provided through the District Planning Committee and the Social Responsibility Funds. A total of 100 crores has been designated for this purpose, with an initial sanction of 41 crores already granted. The remaining funds will be made accessible in the coming time, he further stated.

The event was graced by esteemed individuals, namely Sunil Phulari, the Special Inspector General of Police for the Kolhapur Zone, Ankit Goyal, the District Superintendent of Police, Mitesh Ghatte, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajendra Kachare, the Sub Divisional Officer of Bhor, Dinesh Parge, the Tehsildar of Velhe, Pankaj Shelke, the Group Development Officer, Bhausaheb Dhole, the Sub Divisional Police Officer, and Bappa Bahir, the Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department.

पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस अंतर्गत वेल्हे पोलीस स्थानकाच्या दुमजली नूतन इमारतीचे उद्घाटन केले. पुणे व पिंपरी-चिंचवड शहर पोलीस आयुक्तालय आणि पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस दलाच्या पायाभूत सुविधेकरीता जिल्हा नियोजन समितीमधून ५० कोटी आणि सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व निधी मधून ५० कोटी असे एकूण १०० कोटी उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/7WyKN0T00W — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) May 31, 2023

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasized the government's commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure and resources to strengthen the police force. The allocated funds will be utilized for diverse infrastructure development initiatives with the objective of enhancing the operational capabilities and effectiveness of the police force.