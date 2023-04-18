Pune: Children leave home due to mother's physical abuse, found near mosque

A young girl, who was just nine years old, along with her younger siblings, a six-year-old sister, and a five-year-old brother, left her home due to her mother's constant beating. Upon receiving the information, the Loni Kalbhor police promptly formed four teams to search for the missing children, who were ultimately discovered near a mosque in Pune Camp.

A 30-year-old woman living in Kadamwak Vasti filed a complaint at the Loni Kalbhor police station. As per the police report, the woman's husband is employed at Loni railway station and the woman herself begs for alms outside a masjid during the month of Ramzan. The police stated that the woman frequently used to physically abuse her children, which made her nine-year-old daughter fed up with the situation. As a result, on Sunday evening, the daughter left home with her younger siblings, a six-year-old sister, and a five-year-old brother. When the children did not return home, the woman reported the incident to the police.

As three children went missing, the police took immediate action and deployed four squads to find them. They examined the CCTV footage of various locations close to Kadamwak Vasti and discovered that the children had boarded a bus heading to Pine. A search operation was conducted in Pune, and eventually, the police located the children outside Qureshi Masjid in Pune Camp. The police were relieved to have found the missing children, and their diligent efforts paid off.

When the police asked the girl what happened, she said that her mother always scolds and hits them, so she left with her siblings to Pulgate. After wandering around the Camp area, they ended up stopping outside a mosque.