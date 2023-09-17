Pune: City gears up for Ganeshotsava - Traffic diversions and parking arrangements announced, check details here

As the city anticipates the eagerly awaited Ganesh festival, a surge in devotees on the streets is expected in the coming days. To avert potential traffic snarls, the traffic department has introduced diversions on select routes for the next three days.

Additionally, the department has identified designated parking areas to facilitate visitors and reduce traffic disruptions. These traffic adjustments will remain in effect from September 17 to September 19.

Diversions are as follows:

Traffic Arrangements

Shivaji Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from Gadgil Putla Chowk to Gotiram Bhaiyya Chowk.

Other available routes:

From Gadgil Putla Chowk, make a left turn onto Santaji Ghorpade Path, proceed to Kumarves Chowk, Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk, and continue towards your intended destination.

For those traveling from Shivajinagar towards Shivaji Road, it is advisable to avoid taking a right turn at S.G. Barve Chowk. Instead, continue straight on JM Road, then take a left turn at Khandoji Baba Chowk, and follow Tilak Chowk Road until you reach Tilak Road.

If you're driving from Jhansi Rani Chowk towards Sude Chowk and then to Kumbharves via Dengale Bridge, the recommended route is through Khadde Chowk – PMC – Mangala theatre Lane, and then Kumaras or Premier Garage Chowk – Gadgil Statue via Shivaji Bridge Road – Kumbharves Chowk.

Savarkar Statue Chowk to Samadhan Bhel Center (Sinhgad Road) - During the Ganapati idol sale period, both sides of the road will remain open, but parking of vehicles will not be allowed anywhere on the road. Barricades and ropes will be used as necessary.

Parking arrangements are as follows:

From Mitramandal Chowk to Patil Plaza

From Jamnalal Bajaj Statue to Puram Chowk, the right side of the road

From Nilayam Bridge to Sinhgad Road Junction

Roads accessible for traffic are as follows:

From Phadke Haud Chowk to Jijamata Chowk via Footka Buruj

From Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk via Moti Chowk

Sonya Maruti Chowk to Belbaug Cowk via Sevasadan Chowk

On the Minwahan and Aryan Parking facilities in Mandai

At Shahu Chowk (Only the left side of the road from Fergusson College Road Junction to Rashtra Bhushan Chowk)

Note: All the specified roads will be accessible to all vehicle types (excluding heavy vehicles).