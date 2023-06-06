Pune city witnesses tragic day with three fatal accidents

On Monday, three fatal accidents occurred in various areas of Pune city, resulting in the loss of three lives. In two instances, the individuals responsible for the accidents remained unidentified. However, in another case, the police determined that the deceased was at fault, leading to the registration of a case against them following standard protocols.

Thakur Lakhan Khushwaha, a 28-year-old resident of Ambegaon Khurd, was tragically killed on his way to work in Dhayari. The incident occurred near Swaminarayan Temple when an unidentified individual struck him with a vehicle. A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station in connection with this unfortunate incident.

Chhaya Bhajandas Shinde, a 43-year-old sanitation worker employed on a contract basis by the Pune Municipal Corporation, met with a tragic accident near Satavwadi on the Pune-Saswad road. As a result of the severe injuries she sustained, she succumbed to her wounds. The Hadapsar police have initiated a case against an unidentified driver in relation to this incident.

Tragedy struck when Omkar Dattatray Pansare, a 21-year-old resident of Sakori in Junnar, was involved in an accident near Warje on the Pune-Bangalore highway. Unfortunately, Omkar lost his life in the incident, leading the police to file a case against him for negligence, following the standard protocol.