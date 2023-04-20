Pune: City's temperature rises after heavy rainfall, Koregaon Park records 42°C

The city experienced a drop in temperature last week due to the heavy rainfall. However, over the past two days, the maximum temperature has risen considerably, with Koregaon Park recording a high of 42 degrees Celsius. Fortunately, the meteorological department has forecasted a decrease in temperature in the next four days.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded in the city was 40 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, while Koregaon Park saw a scorching 42.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas like Wadgaon Sheri, Chinchwad, Magarpatta, and Pashan experienced high temperatures of 41.9, 41.5, 40.8, and 39.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shirur in the district recorded the highest temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius. Due to the heatwave, people were observed using umbrellas while travelling on two-wheelers in the city.