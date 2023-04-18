Pune: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation for hoarding collapse victims

On Monday, a hoarding collapsed due to strong winds on the Kiwale overbridge service road on the Katraj-Dehu route, resulting in the death of five people.

The Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has announced financial aid of three lakh rupees to the families of the five deceased individuals. The deceased individuals have been identified as Shobha Tak (50), Varsh Kedari (50), Bharti Manchal (33), Anita Umesh Roy (45) and Ramavadh Praladh Aatmaj (29 years old).

Four people have been accused in a criminal case filed at the Ravet police station, including the land owner Namdev Baruk Mahsudge, the hoarding manufacturer Datta Gulab Taras, the rentee Mahesh Tanaji Gade, and the advertising company.

A legal case has been registered under the provisions of Section 304 (2) and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).