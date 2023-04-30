Pune: Computer engineer loses Rs 18.8 lakhs in YouTube scam

A computer engineer has suffered significant losses due to his eagerness to earn additional income by liking YouTube videos. The engineer was lured into investing Rs. 18.8 lakhs with the promise of a VIP membership, which would enable him to earn extra income. However, he later realized that it was a fraudulent scheme and filed a complaint.

Amar Anil Lomte, the victim in this case, has lodged a complaint at the Wakad police station. An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals and bank account holders. The fraudulent activity occurred between March 13 and April 6.

As per the police investigation, the accused was contacted by an unidentified person through WhatsApp who promised to pay him Rs 50 for every YouTube video he liked. The accused was also offered a VIP membership with a payment of Rs 18,000, which would enable him to earn Rs 100 per video. However, to avail of the VIP benefits, the accused was convinced to invest money to complete a prepaid task.

The victim, in three instalments, transferred a whopping sum of Rs. 18,80,400 to different bank accounts, after which the accused stopped responding to the victim's calls. Upon realizing the scam, the victim immediately approached the police and filed a complaint. The Wakad police are now investigating the case to gather more information.