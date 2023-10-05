Pune: Construction material valued at Rs 24,000 stolen from metro site

Construction material valued at Rs 24,000 has gone missing from the vicinity of the Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station, prompting a formal complaint from a security guard stationed at the site, according to reports.

The complainant, who holds the position of assistant admin (security) with Pune Metro, reported a theft of materials valued at Rs 24,000. The theft occurred between September 18 and September 28, beneath the Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station. The case has been registered under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pimpri Police Station. Authorities are actively conducting further investigations into the matter.