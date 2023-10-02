Pune: Consultancy firm defrauds students of Rs 2 crore in fake medical college admissions scam

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have initiated a case against three individuals, including the managing director of a higher education consultancy firm, for allegedly defrauding eight people out of Rs 2 crore under the guise of securing medical college admissions. The victims were promised seats in various medical colleges across the state.

The scam came to light when one victim, who had paid Rs 28 lakh to the consultancy, arrived at their office in Hinjewadi only to find it locked. Moreover, the officials with whom he had been coordinating for admission were unreachable. Realizing that he had fallen victim to a scam, he promptly reported the incident to the police. Subsequent investigations uncovered that seven more individuals had been similarly deceived.

The initial victim, hailing from Baramati, had interacted with the managing director and two other officials at the consultancy's office. He had been guaranteed admission for his nephew via the management quota, for which the accused demanded a total of Rs 70 lakh, encompassing fees and donations. Their interaction had commenced following a message received by the victim on September 1 from the consultancy firm.

A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi Police Station, and a search operation is underway to locate and apprehend the accused.