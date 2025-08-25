Pune Content Creator Atharva Sudame Apologizes After Viral Reel Stirs Controversy Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025

Atharva Sudame, who is known for his humours videos on social media is currently facing online backlash for posting controversial video on social media. The deleted video talks about the harmony and unity between two religion. After controversy and backlash Atharva deleted the video and issued an public apology on his account.

Following public backlash, Sudame posted a clarification video on his Instagram story. In video he said that, his intention was not to offend or hurt anyone's feelings. He emphasized his respect for Marathi culture by noting that he has created more cultural and festival-related reels than most Marathi content creators, and acknowledged voluntarily deleting the controversial reel earlier that day.

About Controversial reel

In this video, he goes to buy a Ganpati idol and he comes to know that the idol maker is a Muslim. Then the idol maker tells him that if you want to buy an idol from someone else, then take it. But Atharva Sudame buys the idol from the same idol maker. This was the content of this video. Atharva Sudame faced Hindutva activist criticism for a reel ending with the dialogue: "My father says that we should become sugar which makes kheer and sheer khurma… and we should also become bricks which are used in temples and mosques…". After posting this video which talk about Hindu-Muslim Unity he deleted the post. Lawyer Asim Sarode defended Sudame, referencing Raj Thackeray's past praise and asking, "Why are you afraid?"

Anand Dave, an office-bearer of the Brahmin Federation, criticized Atharva Sudame, telling him to stick to entertainment and avoid commenting on matters outside his expertise. Dave stated that Hindus are aware of whom to engage with and how, and Sudame should not concern himself with Hindu-Muslim unity or religious practices.

What did Asim Sarode Said?

Asim Sarode expressed disappointment that Atharva Sudame deleted his video due to fear. Sarode acknowledged differing opinions on Sudame's humor but praised his consistency and unique approach. While some jokes might be shallow, Sarode found the video's message of social harmony and brotherhood valuable and believes that suppressing such expression is worrying. He highlighted Raj Thackeray's past praise of Sudame and urged Thackeray and the MNS party to support Sudame and encourage him to re-upload the video to challenge those who threaten freedom of expression. Sarode stands in solidarity with Atharva.