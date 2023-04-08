Pune: Cop suspended for threatening family over extramarital affair

A Pune city police Sub Inspector (SI) has been accused of threatening a family, which has resulted in the PSI's suspension from service. The incident has been reported to Kothrud police station, and a case has been registered in connection with it. The Additional Commissioner of Police in Pune City has taken action against the accused PSI.

As per the reports, Pravin Garde, who was the accused in the case, allegedly had an affair with the complainant's wife. When the complainant asked his wife to end the relationship, Garde, who is a PSI, became enraged and entered the complainant's house. He threatened to kill the complainant and his family and even used his service revolver to intimidate them.

In February this year, the incident occurred where the 43-year-old complainant approached the Kothrud police station to register a complaint against the PSI. The accused PSI, Pravin Garde, was subsequently booked under relevant sections after the complainant reported. In response to this, the Additional Commissioner of Pune City Police suspended Garde from his service.