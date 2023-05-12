Pune couple killed in tragic two-wheeler accident on Katraj-Kondhwa road

Early on Friday morning at approximately 7:30 am, a devastating accident took place on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road in Pune. Sadly, a husband and wife who were travelling on an Activa two-wheeler lost their lives in the accident. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the ISKCON Temple Chowk, near the RMD school on the Katraj-Kondhwa road.

Dnyaneshwar Valmik Lawande (50) and his wife Usha Dnyaneshwar Lawande (45), residents of Baner village in Pune, have been identified as the couple who tragically lost their lives in the aforementioned accident. The Lawandes were travelling towards Kothale Purandar when the accident occurred.

The Lawande couple's two-wheeler was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing the fatal accident, which claimed their lives immediately. The impact of the collision was so severe that the couple had no chance of survival. The Kondhwa police were notified of the incident and promptly arrived at the scene to take control of the situation.