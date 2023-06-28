Pune: Court grants 4-day police custody to youth for machete attack on student

The Pune court on Wednesday approved a four-day police custody for a 23-year-old individual who was apprehended on Tuesday for assaulting a female student with a machete within the city. The accused, Shantanu Laxman Jadhav (21), was presented before the court today by the police.

The victim, a 19-year-old student enrolled in an interior design program at a local private college, was targeted by the perpetrator on Tuesday following her rejection of his proposal due to his concerning behaviour. The distressing incident occurred during daylight hours in the bustling vicinity of Sadashiv Peth.

Two young individuals who happened to be passing by at the time stepped in and saved the girl from harm. They also prevented the angry crowd from attacking the accused, ensuring his safety before handing him over to the police. A case has been registered at Vishrambaug Police Station in relation to this incident, citing the relevant sections of the law.