Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Smashes Mother’s Head With Hammer Over Money; Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from the Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune, where an 18-year-old girl allegedly murdered her mother by smashing her head with a hammer and later tried to disguise the murder as an accident. The deceased has been identified as Mangal Sanjay Gokhle (age 45, resident of Chitralekha Nivas, Vadgainsheri, Pune).

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 01 at around 5:30 PM, while the case was registered on April 08 at the Chandannagar police station. The accused, with the help of her friend, had withdrawn money from her mother’s bank account without her knowledge. Later, when she realized that her mother would be angry and would punish her, she planned to murder her.

The accused Yash Milind Shitole (resident of Ganeshnagar, Vadgaonsheri) attacked the deceased with a hammer while her daughter Yoshita Sanjay Gokhale, (age 18 and residing in Rajshree Colony, Vadgaon Sheri) covered her mouth with a scarf while she was fast asleep in her house.

They then set up the situation to make it look like Mangal had been seriously hurt and died while she slipped in the bathroom. However, the family members and relatives of the deceased grew suspicious and reported the incident to the police.

Vinod Shahu Gade (age 43, resident of Chembur, Mumbai), a relative of the deceased, has filed a complaint at the Chandannagar police station. Accordingly, an FIR has been filed under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Investigation officer Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Mane, while talking to LokmatTimes.com, said, “We have arrested both the accused and the court has remanded police custody for investigation. The case is under investigation, and the amount withdrawn from the bank and the reason for the withdrawal will be determined after the probe.”