Pune: Crime branch busts LPG black marketing racket

Cases of illegal refilling of LPG cylinders have been uncovered in Pune, with the crime branch arresting several individuals in the past from areas such as Sinhagad Road and others. An incident similar in nature has recently been reported in the Bhosari police station area, where the crime branch has apprehended an individual for allegedly transferring LPG gas from large cylinders to smaller ones.

After receiving a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 1 conducted a raid at Laxmi Gas agency in Bhosari and arrested Parmeshwar Dayanand Mane (26 years old and residing in Dhawde Wasti, Bhosari) on suspicion of wrongdoing.

According to the police, the suspect had been involved in the illegal sale of LPG gas cylinders and was refilling smaller cylinders from larger ones. During the raid at Laxmi Gas agency in Bhosari, police officers confiscated equipment and cylinders with a total value of Rs 48,500, including ten large gas cylinders, 28 small cylinders, two gas withdrawal machines, and one weighing scale machine.

The accused was involved in the illegal refilling of small gas cylinders and subsequently selling them at inflated prices. The police have filed a case against the accused under various sections, including Section 285 of IPC, Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act of 1955, and Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the Supply and Distribution Regulatory Order of 2000.