Pune Crime: Wife Kills Husband With Help of Lover, Claims 1 Cr Insurance

In Pimpri Chinchwad city, a disturbing incident has surfaced wherein a wife, aided by her lover, an Indian Army personnel, allegedly murdered her husband. The incident occurred at Chimbli village within the jurisdiction of Alandi police station. The victim in this tragic case has been identified as Rahul Sudam Gadekar, aged 36.

The 'Gunda Virodi Pathak' of the Pimpri Chinchwad city police have apprehended three individuals, among whom are the wife of the deceased, Supriya Rahul Gadekar, her Indian Army boyfriend Suresh Motabhau Patole, and his accomplice Rohidas Namdev Sonwane.

According to the police, Rahul Gadekar's wife Supriya Gadekar who worked as a nurse at Navle Hospital in Pune had started a pathology lab at Nimgaon Panga in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district during the Corona pandemic. While running this lab, she met Suresh Motabhau Patole, an Indian Army soldier and had an extramarital affair with him. There was a constant quarrel between the husband and wife when Rahul Gadekar learned about this. So Supriya plotted to kill her husband with the help of her boyfriend Suresh Patole and his friend Rohidas Sonwane as he was proving to be an obstacle in their relationship.

Supriya and her lover knew that Rahul Gadekar had invested in term insurance of Rs 1 crore whose nominee was Supriya. Supriya promised to pay half of the insurance amount to Suresh Patole and Rohidas Gadekar after the death of Rahul Gadekar. Accordingly, when Suresh came on leave in December 2023 he along with Rohidas bought two iron hammers from the market. Suresh Patole and Rohidas Ghadge killed Rahul Gadekar by smashing his head from behind with an iron hammer while he was going to work at his company in Chakan.

After killing Rahul Gadekar, Suresh Patole joined an Army training centre in Hyderabad for his job, while Rohidas Ghadge left for his home in Chinchpur village in Sangamner taluka. While investigating the crime, the anti-Gunda squad examined the CCTV footage from the spot of Volkswagen Company in MIDC Chakan and Narhe Ambegaon. Also, a technical analysis of the mobile number of the accused Supriya and Rahul Gadekar led to their arrest.