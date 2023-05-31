Pune customs arrests four, seizes 1kg Methamphetamine in major drug bust

In a significant achievement, the Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs has effectively dismantled a drug trafficking network, resulting in the apprehension of four individuals and the seizure of an astonishing 1 kilogram of Methamphetamine.

Valued at approximately Rs. 5 Crores in the market, this seizure delivers a significant blow to the illegal drug trade. The operation took place on the evening of May 29th, when law enforcement intercepted a vehicle at a Toll plaza near Pune, leading to the discovery of 850 grams of the illicit substance.

Following the initial interception, a subsequent search near Lonavala resulted in the confiscation of an additional 200 grams. Authorities are currently conducting an ongoing investigation to unravel more information and gather additional details regarding the case.