Pune Customs Commissionerate disposes of 1,033kg seized drugs

In line with the Government of India's dedication to creating a "Drug Free India" and in preparation for the upcoming United Nations' "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" on June 26th, the Pune Customs Commissionerate has effectively eliminated 1,033 kilograms of illegal drugs.

The drugs were disposed of at the premises of M/s Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited in MIDC, Ranjangaon, Pune, with the supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee and Commissioner of Customs, Yashodhan Wanage. The significant seizures were made by the dedicated Narcotics Cell of the Pune Customs Commissionerate, which holds authority over multiple districts including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. In a series of nine different cases, a total of 19 drug traffickers were apprehended and are presently in judicial custody.

The proper disposal of drugs confiscated during anti-drug operations is a standard procedure followed by Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) in accordance with established protocols. The aim of this endeavour was to convey a strong message to individuals engaged in drug trafficking that such illicit activities will face zero tolerance. Alongside these endeavours, Pune Customs is actively involved in promoting awareness about drug abuse in the community. The Commissionerate has arranged numerous outreach programs in schools and colleges across Pune, which have received endorsement and participation from notable celebrities and sports personalities, thereby amplifying their effectiveness.