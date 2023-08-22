Pune Customs seizes leopard skin from dairy shop in Satara

Pune Customs has successfully dismantled a wildlife smuggling syndicate through a well-executed operation, ensuring that a rare leopard skin was seized from the illicit trade. Acting swiftly based on reliable information, customs officials apprehended the gang members in Satara. The central objective of the operation was to intercept the unlawful trading of the highly sought-after leopard skin.

Acting on reliable information, a dedicated team of Pune Customs officers swiftly descended upon Satara on August 18. Their attention was drawn to an unsuspecting dairy shop that concealed a more sinister purpose. The seemingly ordinary establishment was suspected to serve as a front for the gang's illicit wildlife trade. During a thorough search, authorities unearthed a hidden leopard skin—decisive proof of their illicit activities.

Despite one member of the gang managing to escape to Dubai, another was apprehended for his involvement in the unlawful operations conducted through the dairy shop. Further investigations revealed the gang's intent to sell the leopard skin to an overseas buyer, with plans to smuggle it out of India. The captured suspect is currently in custody, having been presented before the Satara Court. Legal actions are being pursued diligently, ensuring his confinement while the legal process unfolds.