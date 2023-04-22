Pune: Cyber fraudsters trick garage owner into paying Rs. 25.5 lakh

A garage owner has fallen victim to cyber fraudsters who scammed him of Rs. 25.50 lakh. The matter has been reported to the cyber police station, and an FIR has been lodged against the culprits.

A resident of Aundh and owner of a garage, aged 38, has filed a complaint at the cyber police station against some unidentified cyber criminals who allegedly swindled him of Rs. 25.50 lakh. An FIR has been registered against the perpetrators under the IT Act.

The cyber crooks had contacted the garage owner through social media and offered him good returns for liking advertisement videos. They enticed him to complete the task and gave him some money initially.

Later, they offered more money but asked for payment from the garage owner. The crooks repeatedly asked him for money, and he ended up paying Rs 25.5 lakh to the bank account provided by them. When the garage owner realized that he had been deceived, he lodged a complaint with the police. PI Sawant is currently investigating the matter.