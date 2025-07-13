Pune: Denied a Cigarette, Gang Robs Shopkeeper of Rs 5,000 in Saraswati Nagar

In a shocking incident in Saraswati Nagar, Uttamnagar, a shopkeeper was robbed at knifepoint after refusing to give a cigarette to a group of men. The accused, identified as Ganesh Kamble and his associates, stormed into the shop around 4:45 PM on Friday (July 11). One of them held a sharp weapon to the throat of the shopkeeper, Jogaram Prajapati, and forcefully took ₹5,000 from the cash counter. The gang fled the scene immediately after committing the robbery, leaving the victim shaken and the local residents alarmed.

Based on a formal complaint lodged by Jogaram Prajapati (32), a resident of Saraswati Nagar, a case has been registered against four individuals at the Uttamnagar Police Station. According to the complaint, the assailants first asked for a cigarette and then turned violent when denied. They issued threats and forcibly entered the shop, committing the robbery in broad daylight. The Uttamnagar police have launched an investigation and are currently searching for the accused. Locals are demanding stricter patrolling in the area following the incident, which has raised concerns about rising street crime.