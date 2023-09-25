Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits Manache Ganpati, offers prayers

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited various Ganesh mandals in Pune, including the Manache Ganpati, and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said that he has requested Lord Ganesh to bring heavy rains to the areas of the state that have not yet received rain and to bring happiness and satisfaction to the farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar performed the aarti of Kasba Ganpati. He also visited Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati Mandal at Laxmi Marg, Tulshibaug Ganpati Mandal at Tulshibaug, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganeshotsav Mandal, Akhil Mandai Mandal, Chhatrapati Rajaram Mandal and Sane Guruji Tarun Mandal Ganapati. He was felicitated by the mandals on the occasion.