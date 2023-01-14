Pune: Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates integrated system, Dial-112 now includes WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Email complaints

The police helpline Dial-112 now includes complaints received through WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, email, etc. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister inaugurated an integrated system today in Pune.

He announced it at the start of the state's senior police officers' conference on crime, law, and order. Maharashtra Police and Mahindra Defense Services collaborated to build the system. So far, over 11.50 lakh complaints have been handled using this system, including approximately 2.50 lakh complaints related to women.

This system receives 19,000 calls a day on average, with 2,800 complaints resolved. It now includes complaints received through the Maharashtra Police Citizen Portal, SOS, Facebook, email, the Citizen Mobile App, Twitter, WhatsApp, etc. As a result, complaints will be resolved as soon as possible.

Trained personnel have been assigned to address social media complaints and reply to them as soon as possible. As a result, the victim will get immediate help. 112 Maharashtra has handles on Twitter and Facebook, and further information is available on the Maharashtra Police website.

As a result, residents can now register complaints via social media and get immediate help from the police. This has added another rapid response service to the Maharashtra Police's repertoire.