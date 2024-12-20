Pune-Dighi Highway Accident: 5 Dead, Over 25 Injured After Bus Overturns in Tamhini Ghat

A private bus carrying wedding guests overturned at Kondethar Village in Tamhini Ghat on the Pune-Dighi highway on Friday, December 20, around 10 am. The bus, en route from Pune to Birwadi for a marriage, was headed towards Mangaon when the incident occurred. Preliminary reports indicate the bus lost control before overturning.

The bus overturned on the side of the road after taking a sharp turn at Tamhini Ghat. The crash was so severe that five passengers were killed instantly. Over 25 others sustained injuries. Upon receiving reports of the accident, Mangaon police swiftly arrived at the scene. With assistance from locals, the injured were transported to the sub-district hospital in Mangaon for treatment.

The victims of the accident included three women and two men. The deceased have been identified as Sangita Dhananjay Jadhav, Gaurav Ashok Darade, Shilpa Pradeep Pawar, and Vandana Jadhav.

