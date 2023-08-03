Pune dinner outing turns terrifying: Baramati businessman receives life-threatening note on car

During a dinner outing in Pune, a Baramati businessman reportedly received a threatening note on his car, demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for the safety of himself and his family. The incident occurred between 8.30 pm on July 31 and 2.30 pm on August 1. In response to the alarming situation, the 37-year-old businessman filed a complaint with the Koregaon Park police station.

As per the reports, the complainant is a businessman based in Baramati but currently residing in Magarpatta, Pune. He visited Desert Water in Koregaon Park with his friends for dinner. After parking their car on the roadside, they went to the restaurant. Upon returning, they found a sealed pocket stuck to the car door with a threatening message demanding Rs 10 lakh or they would face dire consequences.

The complainant tried calling the number provided in the note but received no response. The following day, while in Jejuri, he received a call from an acquaintance, warning him to bring Rs 10 lakh in the lunch box at Koregaon Park if he wished to protect his family's life. Police sub-inspector Gaikwad is leading the investigation.