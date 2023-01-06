Pune district NCP workers flag factionalism at meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers sopke up about factionalism at the local level in a meeting with the party chief Sharad Pawar.

Pradip Garatkar, NCP’s district president, said the meeting of key party functionaries from each tehsil was held to take a review ahead of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

A party functionary from the Velha unit told reporters that he told Pawar that the NCP can win Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on its own if factionalism was overcome.

He requested the party chief to entrust the responsibility of dealing with internal feuds to senior leader Ajit Pawar, he added.