Pune district receives relief fund after almost 2 years

The heavy rains in July 2021 resulted in a significant amount of damage. After 1.9 years, the district administration has recently received a fund of Rs 1.89 crore to address the damage caused. The funds will be utilized to repair the damaged roads and water supply schemes that were affected due to the heavy rains.

In July 2021, heavy rains caused extensive damage to crops in seven talukas of the district, affecting 23,000 farmers across 381 villages. Maval and Mulshi talukas were among the worst affected areas.

In addition to houses and roads, agriculture, fruit crops, and water supply schemes were also affected by the heavy rains. The district administration prepared and submitted a report to the state government regarding the relief fund of Rs 3,43,60,758 to address the damages.

Furthermore, the Divisional Commissionerate had submitted a proposal to the Central Government based on the criteria of the Central Disaster Response Fund for the losses incurred due to heavy rainfall. After nearly two years, the fund has been recently received for Pune district.