Pune: Doctor threatened with obscene video, pays Rs 21,000 to cybercriminals

A female doctor working at a private hospital on the Pune-Satara road was robbed of Rs 21,000 by cybercriminals who threatened her after sending an obscene video. The doctor received the video from a young woman via social media.

The doctor was threatened by cybercriminals to distribute a video on social media after they took a screenshot unless the doctor paid them Rs 21,000 online right away.

The doctor, who felt threatened, paid the demanded amount and later filed a complaint with the police. The case is currently under investigation by the Police.